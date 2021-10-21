Global News Morning Edmonton October 21 2021 10:52am 04:30 Light The Night 2021 set to take place virtually to raise money for blood cancer research The Light The Night Walk will take place virtually across Canada for 2021. The event aims to raise money for the The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8286289/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8286289/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?