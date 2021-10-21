Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 21 2021 10:36am
03:45

Land border reopening welcome news for travel industry

On this week’s Travel Tips, Ixtapa Travel’s Barb Crowe tells Global News Morning the U.S.-Canada land border reopening next month has led to a lot of inquiries – with cruise ships leading the way.

