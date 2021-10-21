Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
October 21 2021 10:12am
05:03

Canadians feeling the pinch as inflation rate soars to 18-year high

Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq explains what’s driving the rising cost of living, plus talks about the looming expiry of Canada’s pandemic recovery benefits.

