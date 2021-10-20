Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health Matters
October 20 2021 9:24pm
02:01

Alberta lab growing placentas

Health Matters October 20: A University of Alberta researcher is using a high-tech device to grow placentas in her lab with the goal of solving some of the mysteries of the life-giving organ. Su-Ling Goh reports.

Advertisement

Video Home