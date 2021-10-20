Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 20 2021 9:34pm
02:36

Consumer Matters: Used car selling tips 101

The new vehicle shortage is driving people to the used car market where inventory is also low and prices extra high. Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has some tips on whether you should trade in your used car or sell it privately.

