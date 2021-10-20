Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
October 20 2021 9:30pm
02:04

Dispute continues over residential school records

Despite a claim by Prime Minister Trudeau that the federal government has handed over all its residential school records archives, the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says that’s not the case. Neetu Garcha reports.

Advertisement

Video Home