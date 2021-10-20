Canada October 20 2021 9:30pm 02:04 Dispute continues over residential school records Despite a claim by Prime Minister Trudeau that the federal government has handed over all its residential school records archives, the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation says that’s not the case. Neetu Garcha reports. Trudeau’s claim residential school records released ‘not accurate,’ says truth and reconciliation centre REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8285547/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8285547/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?