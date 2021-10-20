Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 20 2021 8:56pm
02:01

Canada’s inflation rate hits highest level in 18 years

Canada’s inflation rate has hit 4.4%, the highest in 18 years. B.C.’s rate isn’t far behind. Is it short-term pain, or a long-term headache? Ted Chernecki has the numbers, and the analysis.

