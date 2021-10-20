Global News at 5:30 Toronto October 20 2021 6:22pm 01:39 Ontario economic update coming Nov. 4 With inflation on the rise, not to mention a lot of economic recovery to focus on, you may be wondering about the state of the province’s finances. We have now learned when there will be an update. Matthew Bingley reports. Ontario government set to release fall economic statement in November REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8285132/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8285132/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?