Global News Morning Montreal
October 20 2021 8:01am
05:15

Municipal Elections

Lois Butler has announced her candidacy for Mayor of Pointe-Claire in the upcoming municipal election. She joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about her campaign priorities as we head into the election.

