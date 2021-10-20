Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
October 20 2021 6:24am
06:35

New Canadian Report on Food Allergies & Intolerances

A new report by the Dalhousie University Agri-Food Analytics Lab has just been released that looks at food allergies and intolerances in Canada and how Canadians are coping with their condition.

