Global News at 5 BC
October 19 2021 8:53pm
01:11

West Vancouver teen chased by pack of coyotes

A West Vancouver teen had his walk to school interrupted Monday morning when he said he was chased by a pack of coyotes. 13-year-old Hunter Gehl said he was on the way to his bus stop when he noticed five coyotes converging on him.

