bc driving
October 19 2021 8:43pm
‘Shift into Winter’: B.C. campaign warning drivers of incoming winter conditions

This time of year doubles the risk of being in a vehicle crash in the Okanagan and around B.C. according to Road Safety at Work, a program from WorkSafeBC.

