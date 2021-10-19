Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
October 19 2021 8:03pm
02:48

COVID-19: Alberta strengthens public health measures for continuing care

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw explains the new health measures Alberta is making to protect continuing care facilities from COVID-19.

Advertisement

Video Home