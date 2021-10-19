Menu

Coronation Elementary
October 19 2021 2:00pm
01:33

EMSB reacts after teen fatally stabbed outside Montreal school

The English Montreal School Board says a trauma unit is available to help staff and students after a fatal stabbing outside one of its schools on Monday. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

