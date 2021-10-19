Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 19 2021 10:52am
05:03

Saskatoon epidemiologist on Halloween precautions

Epidemiologist Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine joins Global News Morning to discuss the province’s rising hospitalization concerns, and offers his advice for any trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

Advertisement

Video Home