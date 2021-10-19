Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
October 19 2021 8:37am
04:04

Canada China International Film Festival

Featuring over 20 Canadian and Chinese film productions, the Canada China International Film Festival showcases stories from directors across diverse backgrounds. Global’s Eramelinda Boquer has a preview of this year’s lineup.

