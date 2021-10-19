Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
October 19 2021 7:00am
05:17

Trash Talkin’ for Waste Reduction Week in HRM

We do some trash talking with local expert Kirk Symonds of HRM to find out about a number of events planned to help residents reduce waste.

