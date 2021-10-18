Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
October 18 2021 8:54pm
COVID-19: Saskatoon investigates gathering size limits because province won’t

Saskatoon city councillors want to know if they can implement gathering size limits to stop the spread of COVID-19 — because the Saskatchewan government won’t.

