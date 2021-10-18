Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
October 18 2021 6:11pm
01:54

Halifax woman ‘shocked’ to hear of numerous dog attack complaints at city park

A Halifax woman hopes off-leash dog regulations in the municipality will be strengthened following her encounter with three off-leash dogs in Point Pleasant Park. Alexa MacLean reports.

