COVID-19: Saskatchewan to ask federal government for help easing burden on ICUs
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on Monday that his administration would ask the federal government to send health professionals to help staff the province’s overburdened intensive care units (ICUs), and relieve some of the pressure on the health-care system. “We’re also quite realistic that this will likely not be a large number of staff, but it will be a very specialized grouping of staff that will be required,” he said.