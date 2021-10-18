Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 18 2021 9:52am
03:45

Variety funds private autism assessments

Variety CEO Cally Wesson joins Global News Morning to kick off Variety Week and discuss Variety’s commitment to fund private autism assessments. Donate this morning and double your dollars to support kids with special needs across BC.

