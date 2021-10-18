Global News Morning BC October 18 2021 9:52am 03:45 Variety funds private autism assessments Variety CEO Cally Wesson joins Global News Morning to kick off Variety Week and discuss Variety’s commitment to fund private autism assessments. Donate this morning and double your dollars to support kids with special needs across BC. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8273648/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8273648/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?