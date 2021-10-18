Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 18 2021 9:38am
04:26

Tech ideas to spruce up your home

Many of us spent more time at home these past 18 months, so maybe you noticed spots that need an upgrade. Tech expert Marc Saltzman joins Global News Morning with some gadgets to improve your house.

