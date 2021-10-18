Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
October 18 2021 6:39am
06:36

Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day 2021

Breast Reconstruction Awareness (BRA) Day is a free, virtual event that brings leading breast reconstruction experts together to give women who are contemplating the surgery a chance to learn more and find out what their options are.

