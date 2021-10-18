Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
October 18 2021 6:11am
06:06

New Resource for Parents with Terminally Ill Children

The Canadian Virtual Hospice, pediatricians and families have launched a free online resource for parents who have terminally ill children or have lost a child.

