Politics
October 17 2021 9:00am
05:36

Focus BC Extra: Province grapples with capacity limits, booster shots

Global BC reporters Keith Baldrey and Richard Zussman look at the province’s new restrictions in Northern BC and look ahead to COVID changes expected next week.

