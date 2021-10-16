Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 16 2021 9:32pm
01:47

Flood watch for parts of Lower Mainland as heavy rain continues

Parts of the Lower Mainland were under a flood watch Saturday as heavy rain continued to pound the region – leading to localized flooding and trail closures. Kamil Karamali reports.

Advertisement

Video Home