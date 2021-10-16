Menu

Global News Morning Weekend Edmonton
October 16 2021 1:38pm
03:40

Calendars support EPS Canine Unit

The Edmonton Police Service Canine Unit is raising money to purchase highly trained dogs and specialized equipment by selling calendars featuring the pups. Const. Brad LeBritton shares why these calendars are important to the department.

