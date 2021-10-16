Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 16 2021 1:14pm
05:49

Calls for the urgent rollout of booster shots for care homes

Terry Lake, CEO of the BC Care Providers Association, explains how the recent COVID outbreak at a Burnaby care home was preventable, and the urgent lessons to be learned.

