Global News Hour at 6 BC October 15 2021 9:00pm 02:07 B.C. government criticized for pace of COVID-19 booster shots for seniors The B.C. government is being criticized for the slow pace of its COVID-19 booster shots for seniors, after a major outbreak at a Burnaby long term care home. Aaron McArthur reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8270762/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8270762/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?