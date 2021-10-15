Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 15 2021 9:00pm
02:07

B.C. government criticized for pace of COVID-19 booster shots for seniors

The B.C. government is being criticized for the slow pace of its COVID-19 booster shots for seniors, after a major outbreak at a Burnaby long term care home. Aaron McArthur reports.

