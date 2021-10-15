Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 15 2021 7:04pm
01:27

Heavy smoke means Shoal Lake, Red Earth Cree Nation evacuees will have to wait longer to return

Smoke from the late-season Bell fire near Hudson Bay, Sask. is still blowing into the communities, making the air quality unsafe for many people’s health.

