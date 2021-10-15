Menu

Disabilities
October 15 2021 5:51pm
01:32

Manitoba disability group says employers missing out on untapped labour market

Two Manitoba organizations say employers who are struggling to fill job positions need to be looking to a large, untapped group of Manitobans who are often passed over to help fill the labour void.

