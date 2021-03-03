Menu

Coronavirus
March 3 2021 8:23pm
01:39

Push to prioritize vaccine for those with Down Syndrome

A Brandon man is filing a human rights complaint over how Manitobans with disabilities are getting overlooked when it comes to the distribution of vaccines. Joe Scarpelli reports.

