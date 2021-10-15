Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 6 Winnipeg
October 15 2021 3:44pm
01:31

Sunny and warm: Oct. 15 Manitoba weather outlook

A warm and sunny weekend is on the way — Meteorologist Peter Quinlan with what you need to know in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Friday, Oct. 15.

Advertisement

Video Home