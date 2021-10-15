Menu

Global News at 6 Regina
October 15 2021 3:09pm
02:22

Wonderful weekend: Oct. 15 Saskatchewan weather outlook

A wonderful weekend ahead as temperatures soar back into the high teens — Meteorologist Peter Quinlan takes a look at what to expect in your SkyTracker weather outlook for Friday, Oct. 15.

