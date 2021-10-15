Menu

Health
October 15 2021 11:39am
03:35

New bike service in Winnipeg encouraging youth mentorship

The WRENCH’s executive director Kate Sjoberg explains how they’re teaming up with MacDonald Youth Services to provide young people with opportunities, and Winnipeggers with a new bike valet service.

