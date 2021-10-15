Global News at 10 Saskatoon October 15 2021 11:10am 01:53 Alberta Golden Bears facing ‘dual threats’ from Saskatchewan Huskies backfield The Saskatchewan Huskies are featuring “dual threats” in their backfield as they host the Alberta Golden Bears in their first home game in two years. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8268645/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8268645/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?