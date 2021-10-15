Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Saskatoon
October 15 2021 10:15am
04:44

Update on Bell fire near Hudson Bay, SK

Shoal Lake Cree Nation Chief Marcel Head joins Global News Morning for an update on the Bell fire near Hudson Bay that’s created poor air quality and forced evacuations in nearby communities.

Advertisement

Video Home