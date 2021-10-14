Global News Hour at 6 BC October 14 2021 9:43pm 03:19 Consumer Matters: B.C. widower fights Revenue Canada over tax nightmare Brian Kirkham has been fighting Revenue Canada for years over the agency’s claim he owes more than $139,000. He was getting nowhere until Consumer Matters stepped in. Anne Drewa reports. B.C. man fights $140,000 tax nightmare with CRA after wife’s death REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8267742/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8267742/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?