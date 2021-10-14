Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 14 2021 9:43pm
03:19

Consumer Matters: B.C. widower fights Revenue Canada over tax nightmare

Brian Kirkham has been fighting Revenue Canada for years over the agency’s claim he owes more than $139,000. He was getting nowhere until Consumer Matters stepped in. Anne Drewa reports.

