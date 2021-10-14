Menu

Health
October 14 2021 7:45pm
09:29

New COVID-19 rules announced Thursday for B.C.’s northern region

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry outlines new restrictions for the northern health region in an attempt to stop the rapid spread of COVID-19 through those who are unvaccinated.

