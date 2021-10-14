Canada October 14 2021 5:57pm 01:58 Top Montreal mayoral candidates and where they stand on mandatory vaccinations As municipal elections loom, Montreal’s frontrunners in the race for mayor were asked about their stance on mandatory vaccinations for municipal elections. Global’s Gloria Henriquez reports. Where do Montreal’s top mayoral candidates stand on mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations? REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8267092/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8267092/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?