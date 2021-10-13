Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
October 13 2021 10:10pm
Saanich launches e-bike incentive program

The municipality of Saanich has launched a $200,000 incentive program to help local residents purchase e-bikes, with the goal of having fewer cars on the road. Kylie Stanton reports.

