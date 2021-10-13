Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
October 13 2021 8:13pm
02:21

Afghan refugees settle in Saskatoon

The world has watched with shock and horror as the Taliban swept across Afghanistan. One couple made it to Saskatoon. Global’s Nathaniel Dove asked them what they’re hoping for in their new lives and what they left behind.

