Global News at 10 Regina October 13 2021 8:13pm 02:21 Afghan refugees settle in Saskatoon The world has watched with shock and horror as the Taliban swept across Afghanistan. One couple made it to Saskatoon. Global's Nathaniel Dove asked them what they're hoping for in their new lives and what they left behind.