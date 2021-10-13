Menu

October 13 2021 8:44pm
Judge rules on legal spat between City of Kelowna and Eldorado

The City of Kelowna wants the Eldorado to restore public access to the waterfront boardwalk, after the business started locking a gate when COVID-19 hit. Jules Knox reports on the judge’s ruling.

