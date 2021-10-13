Menu

October 13 2021 8:22pm
02:24

Vernon considers RV bylaw change

It may be another symptom of the Okanagan’s housing crunch: there has been a proliferation of people living out of their RVs on a Vernon street. The situation is causing some tensions with business owners and has the city considering a bylaw change.

