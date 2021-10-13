Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
faculty
October 13 2021 6:19pm
01:05

University of Manitoba faculty wants province to leave wage talks alone

The University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) wants to leave negotiations on a new deal with faculty up to their group and the school that employs them — not the provincial government.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.