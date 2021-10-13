Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
October 13 2021 11:23am
04:29

B.C. ski resorts racing to fill jobs ahead of the busy winter season

Staff shortages are one of the biggest concerns facing B.C. ski resorts right now. Michael Ballingall of Big White discusses what they’re doing to fill the gap before winter.

Advertisement

Video Home