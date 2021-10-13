Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
October 13 2021 11:04am
04:43

Adopt a Pet: Scout the dog

This week’s adoptable animal from the Edmonton Humane Society is Scout the dog! Dr. Ted Purcell introduces the pooch and gives some tips for separation anxiety.

