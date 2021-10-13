Global News Morning Edmonton October 13 2021 11:04am 04:43 Adopt a Pet: Scout the dog This week’s adoptable animal from the Edmonton Humane Society is Scout the dog! Dr. Ted Purcell introduces the pooch and gives some tips for separation anxiety. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8262354/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8262354/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?