The Morning Show
October 13 2021 10:41am
04:22

Thunder Bay’s The Honest Heart Collective perform

Nic and Ryan MacDonald from The Honest Heart Collective share the beauty of being live on stage, their favourite stories from the road and they perform their hit song ‘If You Wanna Leave’ from the new album ‘More Harm’

