Alberta education
October 12 2021 9:15pm
02:17

Protecting public education in Alberta

Associations representing Alberta teachers and parents are launching a campaign to “protect public education in the province.” It’s a partnership between the ATA and the Alberta School Councils Association. Kim Smith reports.

