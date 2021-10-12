Alberta education October 12 2021 9:15pm 02:17 Protecting public education in Alberta Associations representing Alberta teachers and parents are launching a campaign to “protect public education in the province.” It’s a partnership between the ATA and the Alberta School Councils Association. Kim Smith reports. Parents concerned about COVID-19 in schools, 8 in 10 support mask mandates: survey REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8261682/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8261682/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?