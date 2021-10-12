Global News at 10 Regina October 12 2021 8:13pm 01:42 With award-winning prototype, U of R team brings world a little closer to life on Mars The student-led team is putting the finishing touches on their airlock design, which could theoretically be used to help humans adapt to the hostile Martian environment. With award-winning prototype, U of R team brings world a little closer to life on Mars REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8261291/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8261291/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?